Published On: Sat, Jan 30th, 2021

Two terrorists surrender in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: Two armed terrorists have surrendered during an encounter in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, officials said.

Both terrorists surrendered along with their AK-47 rifles

The gun battle took place late Friday in Lelhar area. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered from them.

The gunfight between terrorists and security forces began after a cordon and search operation in the area was launched on the basis of specific information about terrorist presence.

As the security forces zeroed in on the hideout, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Both terrorists surrendered along with their AK-47 rifles before senior officers of police and security forces. One terrorist who was injured in encounter has been shifted to hospital for medical treatment,” police said.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com