UAPA, sedition charges slapped on R-Day rioters, Special Cell takes over probe

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday took over the investigation into the violence that broke out in the national capital on R-Day after the proposed tractor rally by the farmers went awry, and slapped the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on the rioters, besides invoking sections of the IPC dealing with sedition.

The move came a day after more than 25 FIRs were registered against the farmers involved in the violent clashes with the police that marred the Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday, leaving one farmer dead and 394 policemen injured.

“The Special Cell is investigating the conspiracy and the criminal design behind the unfortunate events that unfolded on January 26. A criminal case has been registered and is being investigated under the provisions of the UAPA and sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with sedition,” said a statement issued by the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivatsava had on Wednesday made the announcement that 25 FIRs have been registered till then by the force in connection with the violence.