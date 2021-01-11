Published On: Mon, Jan 11th, 2021

Union Minister Shripad Naik hospitalised after road mishap

Panaji: Union Minister of State for Defence and North Goa MP Shripad Naik has been admitted to a hospital in North Karnataka after his car met with an accident.

He met with an accident in Karnataka and his condition is serious

Goa BJP spokesperson Narendra Sawaikar has wished Naik a “speedy recovery”.

“He met with an accident in Karnataka and his condition is serious,” Sawaikar told reporters.

Naik was travelling by car, along with his wife in the Uttar Kannada district.

His wife, Vijaya and his personal secretary, succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

