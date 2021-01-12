Utilisation of cow dung will check cow slaughter: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched the ‘Khadi Prakritik Paint’ here and said that bulk utilisation of cow dung will ensure monetory gains for farmers and put a check on cow slaughter in the country.

He made the remarks while launching the Khadi Prakritik Pain along with Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said, “The innovative Khadi Prakritik Paint has the potential of turning into a Rs 6,000 crore market that could revolutionalise the agro-based economy of the country.”

He said that at least five crore new jobs will be created in the MSME sector and the export of Indian MSMEs will be increased from current 48 per cent to 60 per cent in order to achieve the target of $5 trillion dollar economy.

“Very soon a policy will be framed for sharing the technical knowhow of Khadi Prakritik Paint to maximum number of people in India,” he said, adding that Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) will provide technical training to new entrepreneurs who could benefit by manufacturing cow dung paint.

He said that thousands of Prakritik paint manufacturing units can be set up across the country that will give a big boost to the country’s agro-based economy.

Gadkari said bulk utilisation of cow dung will ensure monetary gains for farmers and will also desist them from selling cows in the market.

“This will also put a check on cow slaughter. We will be able to stop cow slaughter through economy,” he said.