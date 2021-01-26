Published On: Tue, Jan 26th, 2021

Vacate Delhi, return to borders, Punjab CM tells violent farmers

Chandigarh: Amid “shocking scenes” of violence in the national capital, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appealed to the farmers to vacate Delhi and return to the borders.

The violence by some elements is unacceptable

“Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

“It’ll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. The farmer leaders have disassociated themselves and suspended tractor rally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi and return to borders,” he said.

Protesting farmers swarmed the Red Fort in Delhi during the tractor rally on the Republic Day even as the police tried to prevent them from driving towards central Delhi.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com