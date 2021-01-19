Who is he? Is he my professor: Rahul Gandhi on JP Nadda

New Delhi: Former Congress chief on Tuesday slammed BJP national president JP Nadda after he taunted him for misleading and provoking farmers, saying who is he and why should he answer him.

While addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters, Rahul Gandhi to a question over Nadda’s series of tweets on him, said, “Who is he that I have to answer to him? Is he my professor? I will answer to the country.”

He made the remarks to a question over Nadda slamming him in a series of tweets.

Earlier in the day, ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s press conference, Nadda said, “Now that Rahul Gandhi has returned from his monthly vacation, I would like to ask him some questions. I hope he will answer them in his today’s Press Conference.”

“When will Rahul Gandhi, his dynasty and Congress stop lying on China? Can he deny that thousands of kms, including the one in Arunachal Pradesh he is referring to, was gifted by none other than Pandit Nehru to the Chinese? Time and again, why does Congress surrender to China?” Nadda said in another tweet.

“Why did farmers remain poor for decades under Congress governments? Does he feel sympathy for farmers only in opposition?” the BJP leader asked.

“Rahul Gandhi spared no opportunity to demotivate the nation in the spirited fight against Covid-19. Today when India has one of the lowest cases and our scientists have come up with a vaccine, why hasn’t he congratulated the scientists and lauded 130 crore Indians even once?” Nadda said.

Slamming Nadda, Rahul Gandhi further said that farmers know the reality.

Gandhi also jokingly said that this is an attempted distraction, this is not full distraction.

“What they have in their heart they tell about me. The government is trying to distract the farmers. The government is telling them to talk and the talks have been done nine times. Farmers knows the reality. What Rahul Gandhi does every farmer knows.

“In Bhatta Parsaul, Naddaji was not there. Even during the Land Acquisition time, neither Naddaji and nor Modiji was there. Rahul Gandhi was there. When it was the matter of lands of farmers, Congress was standing there. When it was the matter of waiving off farmers loan, Congress was standing there,” he said.

He also said that he has character. “I am not scared of Modiji or anyone else. I am a clean person. They can shoot me from a bullet. I am a patriot, and I protect my country. And I will keep on doing that even if I have to stand alone. I am more fanatic than them.

“What is happening here. The reason for which country fought 70 years ago, that is happening once again,” he added.

This was Rahul Gandhi’s first press conference at the party headquarters this year.

Last Friday, he along with his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had participated in the protest over the three farm laws.

Asked about the Supreme Court forming a committee over the three farm laws, Rahul Gandhi declined to comment.