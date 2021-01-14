Published On: Thu, Jan 14th, 2021

Wholesale inflation eases to 1.2% in December

New Delhi: Wholesale inflation for December declined to 1.22 per cent due to lower food inflation, official data showed on Thursday.

Food inflation fell to 0.92 per cent in December

In November, the inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was 1.55 per cent. The data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that food inflation fell to 0.92 per cent in December, due to sharp fall in onion prices.

The Consumer Price Index released on Tuesday, which shows retail inflation, also declined to 4.59 per cent for December 2020 compared with 6.93 per cent in November.

