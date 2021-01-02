Will not take BJP made COVID-19 vaccine shot: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav made controversial remarks on Saturady against the COVID-19 vaccination by stating that the upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine in the country is a “BJP’s vaccine” he will not get himself vaccinated.

While talking to reporters here, Akhilesh Yadav said, “How can I trust the vaccine, which will be used for vaccination by the BJP? We cannot get vaccinated by the BJP’s vaccine. When our government will be formed, everyone will get a free vaccine,” said the SP chief.

His remarks created a stir and an instant rebuttal from BJP.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya replied by saying,” Akhilesh Yadav doesn’t believe in vaccines and people don’t believe in him. Akhilesh by questioning the vaccines has insulted doctors and scientists of the country.”

Akhilesh Yadav’s comment comes at a time when a number of Indian states are carrying out dry vaccination run prior to COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s vaccine Covishield and the indigenous vaccine Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech have been approved by the expert panel on Friday and Saturday respectively for emergency use .