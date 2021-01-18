Yes Bank board to discuss raising funds on January 22

Mumbai: Yes Bank on Monday said that its Board of Directors will consider raising funds by issuing equity shares, depository receipts or debentures among other options, in its meeting on January 22.

Its board will also consider and approve the results for the quarter ended December on January 22.

In a regulatory filing, the bank said that its board of directors will consider raising of funds by “issue of equity shares/depository receipts/convertible bonds/debentures/warrants/any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes subject to necessary shareholders/ regulatory approvals, as applicable.”

Last year the restructured bank raised Rs 15,000 crore through follow-on public offering.

Banks across public and private sectors have been strengthening their capital buffer amid the pandemic to sail through the tough times.

Around 2 pm, its shares on the BSE were trading at Rs 17.75, higher by 0.57 per cent from its previous close.