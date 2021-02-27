70 percent people in Bengal, Assam satisfied with PM Modi’s work

New Delhi: Around 70 per cent of people in West Bengal and Assam are satisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and works, stated a survey carried out by IANS C-Voter.

The survey was carried out in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry where Assembly polls are scheduled in March-May.

The survey also stated that around 40 per cent people in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are completely unsatisfied with Modi’s development works. In Kerala, around 36.96 per cent people are completely unhappy with the prime minister’s policies and works.

As per the polling agency, around 41.23 per cent of people in Assam are very much satisfied with Modi and his policies and 31.48 per cent are satisfied to some extent.

In Kerala, 29.18 per cent of people are very much satisfied and 33.19 per cent are somewhat satisfied.

In Tamil Nadu, only 13.09 per cent of people are very much satisfied and 33.18 per cent of people are somewhat satisfied.

In West Bengal 40.13 per cent of people are very much satisfied with Modi’s policies and works and 29.94 per cent of people are somewhat satisfied. In Puducherry, 36.54 per cent of people are satisfied and 19.56 per cent of people are somewhat satisfied.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry elections are scheduled in March-May. The Election Commission has announced the poll dates for four states and one Union Territory. The voting begins on March 27 and counting of votes will be held on May 2.

Assembly polls in Bengal will be held in eight phases on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. In Kerala and Puducherry, the polls will be held in a single phase on April 6. Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6. In Assam, people will vote in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes for all states will be held on May 2.

The sample size of the survey in each state was different according to C-Voter. Around 4,776 across people across 126 seats in Assam, 8,796 people across 140 seats in Kerala, 1,647 people across 30 seats in Puducherry, 16,457 people across 234 seats in Tamil Nadu and 38,932 people across 294 seats took part in the survey.