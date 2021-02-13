Arrested JeM terrorist recced Doval’s office, sent videos to his Pakistani masters

New Delhi/Jammu: The video clip of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s office and several other top locations in the national capital were recovered from the phone of an arrested Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist.

The development has sent security officials into tizzy leading to additional security measures being deployed, official related to the development said in Saturday.

A senior Jammu police official related to the development said, “The Jammu police arrested a terrorist named Hidayat-Ullah Malik on February 6. During interrogation he confessed that he has done recce of Doval’s office and several other locations and sent it to the commanders of JeM in Pakistan.”

The official said that Malik, a resident of Shopian was arrested and a case was registered against him under several sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act at the Gangayal police station in Jammu.

The official said that Malik is the chief of a Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad front group, Lashkar-e-Mustafa, and was arrested from Anantnag. Police also recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

The official further stated that during his interrogation Malik revealed that he had taken a flight to Delhi last year in May and recorded a video of Doval’s office and then passed it on to his Pakistani commander named Doctor through WhatsApp.

Malik during his interrogation also confessed that he had conducted recce of the Samba sector border area in mid 2019, along with Sameer Ahmad Dar, who was arrested by NIA in January last year for his involvement with the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

“The car used in the suicide attack in May 2020 in Pulwama was also provided by him. Fortunately, the car was detected and defused.

“He looted Rs 60 lakhs from a J&K Bank case van in Shopian district in 2020. He has disclosed code names and phone numbers of at least 10 terror handlers active in Pakistan,” top source said.

Malik had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in July, 2019, worked as an overground worker (OGW) for the Jaish and later graduated to form and head the JeM, a front outfit of the original Jaish formed by Masood Azhar, the terror mastermind who was exchanged at Kandahar (Afghanistan) for the release of hostages of Indian airlines flight IC 814 in December 1999.

Doval is one of the highly protected persons in the country. He has been on the terrorist hit list because of his role in the Uri surgical strike in 2016 and the Balakote attack in 2019.

He also has questioned JeM chief Masood Azhar after his arrest in 1994 and was also one of the persons who escorted Azhar to Kandhar in the wake of IC-814 hijack.

Doval had said that no one worth any consequence was contacted either by Jaswant Singh, the then foreign minister, or by Lalit Mansingh, the then foreign secretary before the decision was taken.

The hijackers of flight IC 814 were led by Azhar Masood’s brother, Ibrahim Athar while the hijack had been planned by Abdul Rauf Asghar, another brother of Azhar Masood.