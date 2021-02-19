Attempts were made to erase Netaji’s contributions: Amit Shah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound West Bengal, said on Friday that attempts were made to erase the contribution of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, but he still continues to inspire the citizens.

Shah, who on Friday attended a ‘Shauryanjali’ programme at the National Library in Kolkata to pay tribute to Bengal’s icons, inaugurated an exhibition titled ‘Biplabi Bangla’. Besides, the Home Minister also flagged off a ‘cycle yatra’ in three groups, which would travel 900 km to create awareness about Bengal’s icons among the masses.

Shah said the country remembers Netaji with a lot of affection and his sacrifices and bravery would be remembered for generations.

“Everyone remembers Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the sacrifices he made for the country. Attempts were made to erase his contributions but he continues to inspire generations,” Shah added.

To pay tribute to Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary this year, the Union government has formed a committee under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said.

Appealing to the youth to read about the life of Netaji, Shah said “his life would teach you a lot”.

“The future of the country can be only created by the younger generation who understands the history of the country and respects those who sacrificed their lives for the nation,” Shah said.

One group of the cycle yatra flagged off by Shah is named after Netaji, while the others two groups are named after freedom fighters Rash Behari Bose and Khudiram Bose.

He said the cycle yatra would visit villages across West Bengal and tell the people about the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters for the country.