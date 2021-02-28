BJP will make Puducherry India’s jewel: Amit Shah

Puducherry: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged people of Puducherry to give a chance to the BJP, promising to make the union territory India’s jewel.

Addressing a public meeting at Karaikal, he exuded the confidence that in the upcoming polls, the NDA government will be formed in Puducherry under the leadership of the BJP.

Shah addressed his first election rally in Puducherry two days after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule.

Elections for the 30-member Assembly are scheduled in a single phase on April 6.

Stating that Puducherry is number one in unemployment in the country, at 75 per cent, he promised that if BJP came to power it would bring down the unemployment rate to below 40 per cent.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a slogan to make Puducherry ‘BEST’ which stands for business, education, spiritual and tourism hub.

Shah also promised piped drinking water supply to every household. Stating that the youth of Puducherry are smart and hardworking, he said the Prime Minister will give them a platform to network with the youth around the world.

Slamming the former Chief Minister Narayanasamy, the Union Home Minister said he was more interested in serving the Gandhi family and touching their feet than serving the people of Puducherry.

He said some Congress leaders alleged that the BJP toppled their government in Puducherry. “I want to tell them that you made such a man a Chief Minister who lied even in translation before his leader. If there is a best liar award, it should go to Naranasamy.”

He alleged that there is no place for merit in the Congress. He recalled that the Congress fought 2016 elections under the leadership Namasivayam but when it came to choosing a chief minister, it selected Narayanasamy as the party leadership wanted to have somebody who will touch their feet. “There can’t be a bigger betrayal of people of Puducherry than this,” he said.

He blamed the Narayanasamy government for corruption. He said Rs 15,000 crore sent by the Centre were diverted and the money was sent to Delhi in the service of the Gandhi family.

Pointing out that top leaders of Puducherry were deserting Congress to join BJP, Amit Shah alleged that the Congress is in disarray not just in Puducherry but across the country because of dynasty politics.

The BJP leader also poked fun at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent statement that there is no department of fisheries at the Centre. “Rahul, you were on vacation when the Modi government created this department in 2019. People of Puducherry should decide whether they want to bring to power a party whose leader has no knowledge that the department of fisheries exist at the Centre.”