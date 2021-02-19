BSF seizes 10 kg heroin worth Rs 50 crore from Indo-Pak border

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday seized 10kg of heroin worth Rs 50 crore from the Indo-Pakistan border in Mamdot area of Ferozepur district in Punjab, officials said.

BSF personnel spotted the movement of suspects along the border near Gatti Hayat village early Friday.

When they asked them to stop the intruders fired shots and ran away into the Pakistani territory said a senior BSF official.

A search operation in the morning was launched in which 10 packets of heroin were seized, he added.