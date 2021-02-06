CRPF Jawan injured in terrorist firing in Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar: A central reserve police force (CRPF) jawan was injured on Saturday when terrorists fired at a security force party in outskirts of J&K’s Srinagar city.

Police sources said terrorists fired at CRPF troopers in Nowgam outskirts area of Srinagar city today afternoon.

“One CRPF jawan sustained an injury in his leg in this attack. He has been shifted to hospital and the area has been cordoned off for searches,” sources said.

No terrorist outfit has so far owned responsibility for the attack.