Published On: Sat, Feb 6th, 2021

CRPF Jawan injured in terrorist firing in Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar: A central reserve police force (CRPF) jawan was injured on Saturday when terrorists fired at a security force party in outskirts of J&K’s Srinagar city.

No terrorist outfit has so far owned responsibility for the attack

Police sources said terrorists fired at CRPF troopers in Nowgam outskirts area of Srinagar city today afternoon.

“One CRPF jawan sustained an injury in his leg in this attack. He has been shifted to hospital and the area has been cordoned off for searches,” sources said.

No terrorist outfit has so far owned responsibility for the attack.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com