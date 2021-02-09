Deep Sidhu arrested, sent to 7-day police custody for R-Day violence

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday remanded Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu, accused in the Republic Day violence case, to seven days’ police custody.

Sidhu was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta at Tis Hazari court. Police had sought 10 days’ custody of the accused, which was opposed by Sidhu’s lawyers.

The police sought his remand on the grounds that locations in Mumbai, Punjab and Haryana need to be visited, in-depth scrutiny of his mobile phone has to be conducted and other conspirators have to be arrested.

The court was apprised that Sidhu is the main instigator in the case. “Videos show that he entered the Red Fort with supporters carrying ‘lathis’ and flags. He was at the ramparts where the religious flag was unfurled. He provoked the violence at Red Fort.”

Counsels representing Sidhu opposed the remand applications filed by police and said that their client was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Sidhu was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday morning. He was held from near Karnal.

He is accused of fuelling chaos and clashes when a tractor rally by farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws descended into violence on Republic Day.

During the clashes, a section of protesters had entered the Red Fort and hoisted a Sikh religious flag. He absconded after the incident. Last week, police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on Sidhu.