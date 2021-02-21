Published On: Sun, Feb 21st, 2021

Djokovic dismantles Medvedev to win 9th Australian Open

Melbourne: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on Sunday blew away Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win a record-extending ninth Australian Open title at the Rod Laver Arena.

The win moves world No 1 Djokovic within two of Swiss great Roger Federer and Spain’s Rafael Nadal’s record total of 20 major victories.

In a match that lasted just an hour and 53 minutes, Djokovic dismantled Medvedev to win the match 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. The Serbian quelled a brief rally from Medvedev in the third set, getting a break in the final game to win the title.

