ED arrests Sachin Joshi in money laundering probe

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Sachin Joshi, son of Gutkha baron Jagdish Joshi after questioning him for several hours in connection with a money laundering probe.

The arrest was made on Sunday night.

ED officials related to the probe said that Joshi was arrested after seven hours of questioning.

He said that he will be produced in a local court here.

The official said he was arrested in connection with a money laundering probe involving Omkar Group.

His arrest comes after the Income Tax department sleuths completed searches at his residential and office premises.

Earlier on January 27, the ED arrested Omkar Group Chairman Kamal Gupta and Managing Director Babu Lal Verma under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The ED alleged that Omkar Realty took a loan of Rs 410 crore for slum rehabilitation projects from Yes Bank but diverted the money.