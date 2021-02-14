Farmers, Centre should resume talks: Dushyant Chautala

New Delhi: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said all farmer associations and the government should restart talks to find a solution over the three contentious farm laws.

He asserted that there are no threats to the BJP-JJP government in Haryana. Chautala was in New Delhi to inaugurate Kicksal’s K9 Football League at Chattarpur.

The Deputy Chief Minister said, “The Union government is continuously working to find a solution over the farm laws but it can only be achieved through dialogue.”

“The Union government has continuously held talks with the farmer union leaders and is also ready to amend the new farm laws to find a solution. A solution can be achieved only through dialogue,” Chautala added.

He said a solution would be achieved only if all the farmer associations agree to resume talks once again with the government.

“All farmers associations will once again start talks with the union government to find the final solution to the farmers’ concerns,” he said.

He also said the farmers’ issue can be only resolved through talks and without holding talks, nothing could be achieved.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance in Parliament, Chautala said, “The Prime Minister made a statement in Rajya Sabha and assured that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is going to stay.”

The Prime Minister in the Rajya Sabha said the MSP was, is and would remain in the future.

“The Prime Minister’s statement clears all the doubts about the MSP,” Chautala said.

Chautala pointed out that the government is taking care of 80 crore people through the Food Security Act.

“Seeing the Union government’s efforts to provide food to 80 crore people in the country, farmers must try to find a solution through talks,” he said.

Referring to Haryana Agricultural Minister Jai Prakash Dalal’s comment that farmers would have died at home, too, Chautala said the central government is concerned and sensitive to each and every life.

“He (Dalal) has regretted his comments and apologised for it. I cannot comment on what pretext he gave such a statement. We are sensitive and concerned for each and every life,” Chautala said.

Under pressure to withdraw support to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s government in Haryana amid the farmers’ protests, Chautala said the state government is stable and there is nothing to worry about.

Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is a part of the BJP-led Haryana government.