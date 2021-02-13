Farooq Sheikh helped me pass my third year exams: Kavita Krishnamurti

Mumbai: Playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti has recalled how late actor Farooq Sheikh helped her pass her third year examination in college. Krishnamurti opened up on her campus days at the ongoing virtual edition of Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2021.

“Farooq Sheikh was part of our college. One day he saw me with a long face. I told him my attendance is less as I do a lot of jingles and programmes, and had to bunk, but only for music. He spoke to the Principal and helped me. In my third year, he took sessions for me and helped me tide through. It was so nice of him,” recalled the Krishnamurti, an alumnus of St Xavier’s College, Mumbai.

Talking about her college, the singer added: “St Xavier’s has positive vibes that helped us all tide us through!”

Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, who also an ex-student of the same college and Krishnamurti’s senior, recalled how talented students who were part of Sangeet Mandal and Natya Mandal, used to dream together.

Udhas recalled there were ” Anuradha Paudwal nee Alka Nadkarni, Kavita Krishnamurti, Nitin Ghat, Priti Moti Sagar and Ranu Mukherjee (Hemant Kumar’s daughter), (while) Natya Mandal had Farooq Sheikh, Smita Patil, and Satish Shah, who used to oscillate between Natya Mandal and Sangeet Mandal”, adding that “Dalip Tahil, Shabana Azmi were senior to us, Anil Kapoor was junior to us… we all owe our encouragement to St. Xavier’s”.

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2021 commenced online on February 6. The festival concludes on February 14.