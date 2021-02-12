Homoeopathy add-ons allowed in Covid-19 treatment: Rijiju

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has upheld the Ayush Ministry’s advisory to permit use of homoeopathy medicines as add-ons to standard care in Covid-19 treatment, Parliament was told on Friday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who holds additional charge of the Ayush Ministry, said that while homoeopathy treatment is not to be given in standalone mode for Covid-19 treatment, Ayush interventions, including homoeopathy, as add-on to standard care are allowed.

He also said that the Ayush Ministry has taken many steps with the help of other systems of medicine, including homeopathy, for Covid-19-related treatment.

The Minister also cited the Ministry’s letter dated March 6, 2020 to all Chief Secretaries of states and Union Territories, conveying specific suggestions on augmentation of general immunity of people and about possible Ayush interventions.

He also mentioned the self-care guidelines issued by the Ministry on March 31, 2020 for preventive health measures and enhancing immunity with special reference to respiratory health.

Further, the Ayush Ministry, through various research organisations and National Institutes under it, has conducted 105 interdisciplinary clinical studies (including 20 studies of homoeopathy) at 136 centres in the country.

Clinical research studies are conducted on Ayush interventions as prophylactic interventions in high risk population targeting approximately five lakhs population and as an add-on to standard care to Covid-19 management.