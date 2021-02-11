Published On: Thu, Feb 11th, 2021

IndiGo to strengthen regional connectivity, launch 22 new flights

New Delhi: In its bid to strengthen regional connectivity, airline major IndiGo will launch 22 new domestic flights from March 28.

It will commence flights between Kolkata-Gaya, Cochin-Trivandrum, Jaipur-Surat, and Chennai-Surat

IndiGo will operate new flights between Agartala-Aizawl under RCS scheme and exclusive flights between Bhubaneswar-Patna, Jaipur-Vadodara, Chennai-Vadodara, Bengaluru-Shirdi, Patna-Kochi, and Rajahmundry-Tirupati.

Besides, it will commence flights between Kolkata-Gaya, Cochin-Trivandrum, Jaipur-Surat, and Chennai-Surat.

“We are pleased to add 22 new flights including RCS routes, enhancing connectivity in the southern, western, eastern and north-eastern regions,” said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

“The introduction of these new exclusive routes will further bolster the airline’s domestic network, while augmenting inter and intra-regional accessibility.”

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com