Published On: Fri, Feb 5th, 2021

JeM overground worker deported from Qatar, held at Delhi airport

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested an overground worker of proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed at the Delhi airport when he landed there after deportation from Qatar, officials said.

The Kulgam police arrested wanted JeM overground worker Munib Sofi

Munib Sofi, hailing from Bijbehara in south Kashmir, was allegedly working with Pakistani terrorist Waleed Bhai, who was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district last year.

“The Kulgam police arrested wanted JeM overground worker Munib Sofi from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital,” police said.

