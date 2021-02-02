J&K police arrest two JeM terror suspects

Srinagar: Acting on specific inputs, J&K police and the army in Bandipora district arrested one terror suspects named Abdul Majeed Khan, a resident of Kralpora Bandipora, and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession imcluding one Pistol, three live hand grenades and 10 live rounds, officials said on Tuesday.

The police said that it had received reliable information that there were certain anti-national elements who were indoctrinating the youth and influencing them with false narratives besides motivating/enticing them to take violent path besides providing them arms, ammunition and other resources for this purpose.

“On his preliminary enquiry, the accused revealed that he is associated with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). He was allegedly in contact with handlers from across the border from where he received instructions to identify innocent youth for joining militancy and pass on arms and ammunition to them,” the police said.

The police added that Khan named one Showkat Ahmad Malik, a resident of Sangrama Sopore, as his accomplice. Accordingly, a search operation was launched in Sangrama Sopore during which Malik was arrested along with a pistol, five live hand grenades and 20 live rounds.