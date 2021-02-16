Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry L-G, Telangana Gov gets additional charge

New Delhi: Kiran Bedi was on Tuesday removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. A Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said, “Kiran Bedi ceases to hold the post of LG Puducherry.”

The statement from President Ram Nath Kovind’s office said that Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana, had been directed to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, until a new appointment is made.

“The President has directed that Dr Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.