Published On: Tue, Feb 16th, 2021

Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry L-G, Telangana Gov gets additional charge

New Delhi: Kiran Bedi was on Tuesday removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. A Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said, “Kiran Bedi ceases to hold the post of LG Puducherry.”

Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry

The statement from President Ram Nath Kovind’s office said that Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana, had been directed to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, until a new appointment is made.

“The President has directed that Dr Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

