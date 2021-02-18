LG orders floor test in Puducherry assembly on Feb 22

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Thursday ordered a floor test to be conducted in the state’s Assembly on February 22.

As per a press release, the LG noted that with the disqualification of one member and resignation of four members of the Legislative Assembly, the strength of the Assembly stands altered with the party in power, the Congress-led alliance with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy having 14 MLAS and the Opposition led by N Rangasamy also having support of 14 MLAS.

The LG’s direction comes after the Leader of the Opposition in Puducherry N Rangasamy met the Lt Governor on Wednesday and again today.

As per the press release, Rangasamy apprised the Lt Governor of the situation in the state after the resignation of four MLAs and the disqualification of one MLA.

“They averred that the present government has been reduced to a minority and lost its legitimacy to continue. The delegation made a request that the present Government needs to prove the majority in the floor of the Assembly,” the release said.

The Puducherry Lt Governor ordered that the single agenda for the assembly session on February 22 will be to verify if the incumbent Chief Minister continues to enjoy the confidence of the house. The entire proceedings of the session will be videographed and it shall conclude by 5 pm on February 22.