Mehbooba Mufti unanimously re-elected PDP President

Srinagar: PDP President and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was unanimously re-elected as PDP chief on Monday for a term of three years.

A PDP spokesperson said her name was proposed by senior leader GNL Hanjura and seconded by Khurshid Alam.

Senior PDP leader AR Veeri was the chairman of the party’s election board.

The spokesperson said the party’s electoral college in Jammu earlier unanimously elected Mufti as President of PDP.

Mufti was among the mainstream leaders detained under PSA after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Her re-election comes at a time when her party has forged an alliance – People’s Alliance For Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) – with mainstream parties like the National Conference for the reversal of the Constitutional changes made to J&K.

The PAGD bagged maximum seats in the recently-concluded District Development Council (DDC) elections.