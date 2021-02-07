NCB nabs drug traffickers, seizes Merc, 100 gms of Mephedrone

Mumbai: In a major swoop, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two notorious drug traffickers who are suspected to be connected to major drug cartels, a top official said here on Sunday.

The accused, Ibrahim Mujawar, alias Ibrahim Kaskar, who deals in the banned Mephedrone (MD) drug was nabbed in a raid in Jogeshwari and 100 gms of MD and a Mercedes car were seized from him, said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

“Ibrahim was using this high-end car to peddle and distribute drugs to his high-profile customers,” Wankhede said.

Following his interrogation, the accused revealed that the MD seized was sourced from another peddler named Asif Rajkotwala from Dongri in south Mumbai.

Moving in swiftly, NCB sleuths caught Rajkotwala and recovered a small quantity of ‘charas’ from his possession.

The duo had been working together since the last one year and Ibrahim also turned out to be a history-sheeter.

Among other things, he is on bail in a case pertaining to attacks on policemen and attempt to murder, said Wankhede, even as further investigations are on.