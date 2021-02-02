NCB seizes Mephedrone in Mumbai, nabs 3 drug peddlers

Mumbai: In the ongoing all out war against drug syndicates in Mumbai, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Tuesday that it has seized a commercial quantity of Mephedrone and arrested three persons in connection with the case.

According to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, the operations were carried out late on Sunday night near the Mahim railway station.

Following an intelligence tip-off, the NCB sleuths laid a trap near the railway station and intercepted the two peddlers and recovered 138 gm of Mephedrone, categorised as ‘commercial quantity’, from their possession.

The NCB has arrested the duo – identified as Mohammed Bilal and Shaikh Gulam Gosh – along with the banned drug consignment.

After their questioning, the NCB also arrested Shehbaz Shahalam Sheikh for whom the two peddlers said they were working, the Wankhede said. Further probe is onto zero in on their customers and other links.