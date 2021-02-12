No talks yet, but Dinesh Trivedi welcome in BJP: Vijayvargiya

New Delhi: After Trinamool Congress’ Dinesh Trivedi announced his resignation as Rajya Sabha member on Friday, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that though no talks had been held but the former Railway Minister was welcome in the party in case he so desired.

“No discussion has been held with Trivedi about joining the BJP. If he wants to join our party, he will be welcomed,” the incharge of BJP’s West Bengal affairs said.

“Trivedi’s decision however has come late,” Vijayvargiya quipped while claiming that they had met at an airport wherein Trivedi had said that he felt suffocated in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party.

Trivedi announced his resignation on the floor of the Upper House of Parliament.

Vijayvargiya said: “In West Bengal politics, a person who is honest and wants to serve society, state, and the country is not respected in the Trinamool. He can’t remain in the Trinamool.”

The BJP leader claimed that no one would stay in Trinamool over a period of time due to the “arrogance” of Banerjee and her nephew.

“It is very clear in Bengal that those who want the state’s development are expressing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” he said.

“A message has gone out that the Trinamool is going to lose power in West Bengal whereas the BJP is coming to power.”