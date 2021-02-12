NTPC installed capacity reaches 64,075 MW

New Delhi: India’s largest energy integrated company, the NTPC Ltd, crossed 64,000 MW of installed capacity.

The company commenced commercial operations for the Kameng Hydro-Electric Project, a part North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary company of NTPC Ltd), effective Friday.

With this, the commissioned and commercial capacity of NTPC group has reached 64,075 MW.

With a total installed capacity of 64,075 MW, NTPC Group has 71 Power stations including 28 Renewable projects. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.