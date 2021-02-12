Published On: Fri, Feb 12th, 2021

NTPC installed capacity reaches 64,075 MW

New Delhi: India’s largest energy integrated company, the NTPC Ltd, crossed 64,000 MW of installed capacity.

The commissioned and commercial capacity of NTPC group has reached 64,075 MW

The company commenced commercial operations for the Kameng Hydro-Electric Project, a part North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary company of NTPC Ltd), effective Friday.

With this, the commissioned and commercial capacity of NTPC group has reached 64,075 MW.

With a total installed capacity of 64,075 MW, NTPC Group has 71 Power stations including 28 Renewable projects. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.

