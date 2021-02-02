Red Fort to remain closed for tourists amid bird flu scare

New Delhi: The Red Fort in New Delhi has been closed for tourists due to the recent bird flu scare. A few days back, nearly 20 crows were found dead in the monument’s premises. However, according to official information, a total of 60 birds have been found dead in the Red Fort complex so far due to which the monument is being closed for tourists.

An official working in the Red Fort complex said that dead birds were being found every day in the Red Fort complex. Nearly 60 dead birds have been found so far. A team from Animal Husbandry is investigating the deaths, said the official.

He further said that after talking to the Animal Husbandry team, it has been decided that till the situation in the Red Fort normalises, it will remain closed.

Earlier, 20 crows were found dead which on investigation confirmed the presence of bird flu and the monument was closed on January 19.