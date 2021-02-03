Second round of Covid vaccination to begin from February 4 in Gurugram

Gurugram: The second phase of coronavirus vaccination will begin in Gurugram from February 4 with the frontline workers receiving the vaccine jab, said Gurugram Civil Surgeon Virender Yadav on Wednesday.

Officials say nearly 18,000 frontline warriors would be vaccinated in the second phase including police personnel, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) workers and revenue department officials at 11 vaccination centres from 9 am to 5 pm.

The Gurugram health department has vaccinated nearly 23,000 health workers till Wednesday during the successful implementation of its first phase, the officials added.

For the frontline workers such as the police department, five places — Police Commissioner Office, Gurugram Police Line, DCP East Office, Sohna Police Station and Manesar Police Station — have been earmarked.

Similarly, five places have been prepared for vaccinating MCG workers, including the Municipal Office at Sector-34, Community Centre at Sector 27, Islampur village, Sukhrali village and Sector -10A.

The Revenue Department employees will be vaccinated in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office at the Gurugram Mini Secretariat.

All the frontline workers will receive the ‘Covishield’ vaccine jab.

“In the second phase, all the preparations for vaccination to the frontline workers have been completed. The officials and employees of the Gurugram Police, Municipal Corporation and Revenue department to be vaccinated have also been registered. The department concerned has also informed its employees about the locations of vaccination,” said M.P. Singh, the Nodal Officer and District Immunization Officer.

A target has been set to provide vaccines to 100 persons each at 11 places on the first day of the second vaccination phase on Thursday.