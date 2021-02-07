Smriti Irani reminds Rahul Gnadhi of his promise to farmers

Jaipur: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday sought to remind Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of the loan waiver promise he had made to the farmers of Rajasthan during a speech ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls.

Gandhi is slated to make a two-day visit to Rajasthan this week.

“Rahul Gandhi had counted from one to ten and made an open promise that farmers’ loans will be waived off in 10 days if the Congress forms its government in Rajasthan. The innocent farmers are still awaiting the days when their loans are waived off,” Irani told media in the Rajasthan capital ahead of Gandhi’s visit.

Congress General Secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken tweeted: “Rahul Gandhi will be in Rajasthan on February 12 and 13 to fight for the farmers’ benefit, to strengthen their voice and help them in their struggle against the Centre for repealing of the three farm laws.”

Meanwhile, on the Union Budget, Irani stressed on the Central government’s aid and assistance to the citizens across the country, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

She further that the Centre has been making all the efforts to control the fuel prices.

“It depends on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot whether to support the people of the state or to raise their burden,” Irani said, in a reference to the state’s excise levels on fuels.