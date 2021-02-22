Tata Motors launches all-new Safari SUV

Mumbai: Automobile major Tata Motors on Monday launched its premium flagship SUV – the all-new Safari.

According to the company, the new Safari comes with a starting price of Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the 6 or 7-seater version.

“The new Safari is an impressive endorsement of our stated intent of enhancing presence in the faster growing market segments,” said Guenter Butschek, MD and CEO, Tata Motors.

The SUV segment has become the fastest growing passenger vehicle segment in the country. It has grown by 20 per cent YTD, when compared to the same period last year.

As per the company, the new vehicle is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged Kyrotech engine and has 2,741 mm wheelbase.

The vehicle’s architecture is derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover – the gold standard of SUVs worldwide.

Besides, the new SUV will be available in nine variants, starting from ‘XE’ and going up to the ‘XZA+’.

In addition, it comes with ‘Oyster White Interiors paired with the Ashwood finish dashboard’, a sunroof, along with 6 and 7-seater options and an 8.8-inch floating island infotainment system.