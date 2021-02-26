Terror hideout busted in J&K; arms, ammunition seized

Jammu: Security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from a militant hideout in J&K’s Reasi district.

A defence statement said, “Army and J&K police in their ongoing tempo of operations against Pakistan sponsored terrorism today evening recovered a big cache of weapons and stores in the hinterlands of Reasi district of Jammu region. Input was received from reliable source regarding suspicious activity in the remote dense jungle of Rusuwali in Saldhar area in Reasi district. Warlike stores of arms and ammunition were recovered during the operation.

“These warlike stores were in a well concealed hideout in remote uninhabited forests of Rusuwali in south of Pir Panjal Ranges. This joint operation carried out by the Indian Army and J&K Police enabled by local intelligence units led to the unearthing of huge cache of weapons.”

The cache of weapons recovered by the army includes one AK 47 rifle, one RPG launcher, 16 Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL), four Chinese grenades and two radio sets.

“This successful operation has defeated yet another attempt by Pakistan based terrorists to destabilise the established peace process in Jammu region. This has been possible with encouraging and wholehearted contribution of the people of Jammu region who have embraced peace and development.