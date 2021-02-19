Three Al-Badr terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter, another on in Budgam

Srinagar: Three Al-badr terrorists were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, said IG J&K Police.

On the other hand an encounter is underway in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, said the police officials. The police official said that a Pakistani terrorists affiliated to Lash-e-Taiba and two of his associates killed a SPO in Budgam and escaped from the area. The slain Special Police Officer (SPO) has been identified as Mohammad Altaf.

However, the security forces managed to track the terrorists responsible for the said act, hiding in a nearby area where following a security cordon, an encounter triggered and till reports last came in, heavy exchange of fire was on between the terrorists and the security forces, said the police official.

Regarding the Shopian encounter, the police official said that on receiving information about presence of some terrorists, a search and cordon was launched. “As the security cordon tightened, the hiding terrorists resorted to heavy firing which continued for some time,” said the police official adding that the operation was stopped as the hiding terrorists had taken in the house owner and a young girl hostage.

He said that the security forces managed to get the hostages released with the help of locals. Thereafter the hiding terrorists were asked to surrender but they refused and instead resumed firing at the security forces to break the cordon and escape. However, in the retaliatory fire by the forces, all three terrorists were killed, said the police official.

The police official said that all three neutralised terrorists were locals and were associated with Al-Badr terror outfit. Two AK 47 rifles, a pistol and incriminating materials were recovered from the encounter site.

Though the encounter has ended, search is going on in the area, added the police official.