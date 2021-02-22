Toolkit case: Disha to be confronted with Nikita, Shantanu in police custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent climate activist Disha Ravi to one-day police custody in connection with the ‘Toolkit’ case, during which she will be confronted with co-accused Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk.

Ravi faces charges of conspiracy and sedition in the ‘Toolkit’ conspiracy case related to the farmers’ agitation and was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13.

After her arrest, Ravi was first sent to five days’ police custody, followed by three days of judicial custody.

The climate activist was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma of the Patiala House Court at the end of her three-day judicial custody, amid high security.

The police sought five days’ remand of Ravi to confront her with co-accused Jacob and Muluk. “She has shifted the burden to other accused. I have to confront her with them,” the prosecutor told the court.

Jacob and Muluk joined the investigation at Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell office in Dwarka, earlier on Monday. They were issued a notice to join the probe last week.