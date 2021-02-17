Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob gets 3-weeks relief from arrest

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted three weeks transit anticipatory bail to Mumbai-based activist lawyer Nikita Jacob in connection with the farmers’ protest ‘toolkit’ case.

The relief by Justice PD Naik came in her plea against a non-bailable arrest warrant issued against her and another activist Shantanu Muluk, by Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court.

The high court had reserved its order on Jacob when the matter was heard here on Tuesday after it was mentioned for an urgent hearing on Monday by her lawyers.

Simultaneously, the Bombay HC (Aurangabad Bench) on Tuesday granted a 10 days transit bail to Muluk, an engineer from Beed, in the same case.

Jacob and Muluk are among the accused with non-bailable warrants against them in the case involving a ‘toolkit’ shared with global climate campaigner Greta Thunberg in support of the farmers protests in Delhi.

Another accused activist, Disha Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police and is currently in police custody for five days.

The Delhi Police have claimed that Ravi, Jacob and Muluk created the ‘toolkit’ pertaining to the farmers agitation which was shared with Thunberg. A ‘toolkit’ is a series of guidelines suggesting how a particular aim can be achieved. Toolkits chart out plans of action explaining topics at hand and offers suggestions that could be followed to achieve particular goals.

Jacob’s lawyer Mihir Desai argued that she is a young woman, practicing law since the past six-seven years and a responsible environmental activist who was moved by the plight of the agitating farmers.