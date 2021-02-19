Two cops killed in Srinagar terror attack; 3 terrorists responsible for Krishna dhaba attack nabbed

Srinagar: Two policemen injured on Friday in a terrorist hit and run attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city have succumbed to their injuries, officials said.

Police said terrorists fired at a police party in the Baghat Chowk area.

The injured policemen were shifted to hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries. The area has been cordoned off for searches.

“Two policemen injured in this attack have succumbed to their injuries. They were unarmed when the attack was carried out,” a senior police official said.

The terrorist attack took place a day after the 24-member diplomatic delegation concluded its two-day visit to the union territory.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said it has arrested three terrorists, who shot and injured the son of a popular eatery owner in Srinagar city on Wednesday.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, told reporters that the terrorists had shot and injured Akash Mehra, the son of the owner of ‘Krishna Dhaba’ on Wednesday evening in the busy Sonwar area when the entire security focus was on the delegation of ambassadors visiting the Valley.

“terrorists carried out the attack in the evening. Based on CCTV footage and information received by SP (South) Srinagar, it was found that three terrorists had come on a motorcycle and one of them went inside and shot Akash Mehra across the counter.

“Parents of two terrorists belonging to Srinagar were contacted and they accepted that one of the two terrorists had left the motorcycle at home, and left his home in haste.

“Finally, all the three terrorists, one of them belonging to Pulwama district, involved in the commissioning of the crime have been arrested.

“They have confessed and they will be charged in the court of law for the offence they have committed”, the IGP said.

The eatery is thronged by tourists and locals alike. The place is famous for its fresh and clean vegetarian food served at reasonable rates. The eatery has remained functional even during the high points of separatist violence in Kashmir.