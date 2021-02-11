Published On: Thu, Feb 11th, 2021

Two CRPF jawans injured in encounter with Maoists in J’khand

Ranchi: Two CRPF personnel were seriously injured in a gun battle with Maoist guerrillas in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district on Thursday, police said.

Police said the injured jawans Satyendra Singh and Vishnu Singh were admitted in a Ranchi hospital

The gunfight began when a joint team of police and Central Reserve Police Force conducted raids following a tip-off that the members of banned CPI-Maoist were present in the forests of Tuti Jharia and Jhumra hills under Jageshwar Bihar police station jurisdiction and planning a major crime.

Police said the injured jawans Satyendra Singh and Vishnu Singh were admitted in a Ranchi hospital. Combing operations were on in the area.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com