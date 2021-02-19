Two youths arrested for poisoning Unnao girls

Unnao: Two youths have been arrested in connection with the death of two Dalit girls in Unnao, police said on Friday.

The arrested youths were identified as Vinay and Raju.

According to Inspector General, Range, Laxmi Singh, the crime was a result of jilted love.

The accused was in love with one of the girls but she did not respond to his advances.

The youth mixed pesticide in water with the help of his friend and gave it to her to drink. The girl drank the water down and the two other girls also drank it, without realising the consequences.

The youths fled when the girls started frothing at the mouth and fainting.

According to the official, a police informer who had seen the youths in the village on the day the girls were found in the field, led to the arrest of the two accused who belong to a neighbouring village.

The police said that further details would be known after proper interrogation of the youths.

Meanwhile, the condition of the third girl who is in hospital after the incident, is showing signs of improvement. Doctors at the Regency hospital said that she had started responding to treatment which was a positive sign.