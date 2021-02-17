Union Cabinet enhances financial powers of armed forces’ commanders

New Delhi: For faster processing and implementation of projects for modernisation of armed forces to meet the security challenges, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved enhanced delegation of financial powers under capital procurement to deputy chiefs and command chiefs of the armed forces.

The Cabinet approved enhanced delegation of financial powers under capital procurement to levels below the vice chiefs.

As per the approval, under other capital procurement procedure of Defence Acquisition Procedure-2020, financial powers up to Rs 100 crore have been delegated to the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (army), the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (navy), the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (IAF) at the command level of the three services, and the regional commanders of the Indian Coast Guard.

Powers up to Rs 200 crore has been delegated to the Deputy Chief of Army Staff, the Master General Sustenance (Army), the Chief of Material (Navy), the Air Officer Maintenance (IAF), the Deputy Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff and the Additional Director General, Coast Guard.

“This delegation of powers within service headquarters and up to command level for items of capital nature such as overhauls, refits and upgrades will enhance the utility of existing assets and will facilitate faster processing and implementation of projects for modernization of armed forces to meet the security challenges of the nation,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

The Cabinet has also approved enhanced financial powers in the Make-I category under which government funding up to 70 percent of the prototype development cost is available for design and development of equipment, systems, major platforms or upgrades thereof.

The Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Vice Chief of Army Staff, the Vice Chief of Naval Staff, the Deputy Chief of Air Staff and the Director General, Coast Guard have now been given powers to sanction government support up to Rs 50 crore towards cost of prototype development

Financial powers have also been enhanced for other competent financial authorities under ‘Make-I’ in line with government’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ for a robust defence industrial ecosystem.