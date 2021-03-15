Actor-turned MLA Debashree Roy quits Trinamool Congress

Kolkata: Bengali actor-turned Trinamool Congress leader Debashree Roy reportedly tendered her resignation from the party after being denied a ticket to contest the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Roy was a two-time legislator from South 24-Parganas’ Raidighi assembly constituency in 2011 and 2016 respectively. But in 2021, she was denied an MLA ticket by the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress, sources said.

According to party insiders, Roy resigned from the Trinamool Congress as she was upset with the party functionaries. She was also not given bigger responsibilities in the organisation in the last few years.

Roy also wrote a letter to the party’s state president Subrata Bakshi where she had evinced interest to get dissociated with the party, sources said.