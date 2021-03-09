Published On: Tue, Mar 9th, 2021

Al- Badr chief Ganie Khwaja killed in J&K’s Sopore encounter

Srinagar: Security forces achieved a major success on Tuesday when they gunned down Al Badr chief Ganie Khwaja in an encounter in Tujjar village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

He fired upon the forces, triggering an encounter in which he was killed

Confirming the development, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the security forces have gunned down terror outfit Al Badr’s chief Ganie Khwaja in an encounter in Tujjar village of Sopore.

Terming the encounter a ‘big success’, IGP Kashmir further said that this operation was carried out on the basis of a specific input.

He said that the gunfight broke out after a joint team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Tujjar village where the terrorists was hiding.

“As the security forces came close to the spot where the AL Badr chief was hiding, he fired upon the forces, triggering an encounter in which he was killed,” said an official adding that the encounter has ended but search was on in the area.

