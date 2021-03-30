Amit Shah leads massive roadshow in Nandigram for Suvendhu Adhikari

New Delhi: In a mega show of strength in high-stake West Bengal Assembly polls from the Nandigram constituency, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a massive roadshow in support of party candidate Suvendhu Adhikari, who is pitted against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Shah, along with Adhikari, was received by a sea of people gathered along the road between Bethuria and Rayapara.

Chants of “Jai Shri Ram” filled the air as Shah and Adhikari atop a gaily festooned campaign vehicle with posters screaming “Banglay Ebar Asol Poriborton” choked the four-kilometre stretch on the same day when Banerjee, too, was scheduled for canvassing in Nandigram, where campaigning ends on the day.

Shah said the people’s response has made it clear who is going to win in Nandigram.

“It’s BJP everywhere in West Bengal! I am sure that Nandigram will turn out to be the epicentre of Poriborton in Bengal. Have a look at these pictures from the streets of Nandigram,” tweeted Shah hours later as he already embarked on two other roadshows in Debra in Paschim Medinipur and Panskura Paschim in Purba Medinipur. He shared a number of photographs that showed the crowd frenzy.

“Seeing the enthusiasm among the people of Nandigram, it is clear that BJP’s candidate Suvendu Adhikari is going to win from Nandigram. The easiest way to bring ‘poribartan’ (change) is to make sure Mamata Didi loses from here,” he told the crowd and later tweeted in Bangla.

Voting in Nandigram will take place in the second phase of election on April 1 along with 29 other assembly seats.

Campaigning will end by 5 pm.

The BJP is confident of winning the Nandigram seat by a margin of over 50,000 votes.

After the first phase of polling, which saw record turnout, Shah has claimed that the saffron party will win at least 26 seats out of 30 which went for polling on March 27.

“Based on discussion and feedback received from booth-level workers and leaders, I can confidently say that we are winning no less than 26 of 30 seats which went in for a poll in the first phase in West Bengal,” Shah had earlier said.