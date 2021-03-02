Bipasha Basu goes cycling in black bikini

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu says she loves cycling. The actress has posted a video that sees her cycling in Maldives. In the Instagram clip, she rides her wheels in a black bikini paired with a hot pink bottom and a black cover up.

“And some more cycling… Love cycling… thinking I should start cycling in Mumbai too,” Bipasha captioned the image.

She had earlier shared a picture in a hot pink bikini paired with a mesh coverup. In the caption, she had urged for self love. “#loveyourself,” she wrote.

Bipasha and her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, took off to Maldives recently to celebrate the latter’s birthday. Both Bipasha and Karan have been keeping their fans updated with their whereabouts by posting pictures and videos from their trip.

Bipasha and Karan worked together in the film Alone and tied the knot a year later in April 2016. The couple was last seen together in the thriller web series Dangerous, which also starred Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut and Nitin Arora.