Published On: Thu, Mar 11th, 2021

BJP lashes out at Mamata for contradicting statement on alleged attack

New Delhi: Politics over the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has heated up the campaign for the high-voltage Assembly polls in the state, with the BJP attacking the Trinamool Congress supremo for changing her statement over the incident that took place on Wednesday evening.

The BJP said that Banerjee contradicted her own statement within 24 hours of the alleged attack.

Wishing ‘pishi’ (aunty), a term BJP uses to refer to Banerjee, a fast recovery, West Bengal BJP co-incharge, Amit Malviya tweeted, “It is amusing to see her contradict her own ‘attack’ theory and attribute the injury to a mishap, while campaigning, in less than 24 hours. This may perhaps be a result of intense public outrage and indignation in Nandigram against her claims.”

In a video message from the hospital, Banerjee said on Thursday, “I was greeting people from the bonnet of my car when there was a sudden push. As a result, my leg got squeezed. There will be problems in my leg but I shall not cancel any of my political programmes. I will take part in the campaigns on a wheelchair, if necessary.”

On Wednesday, Banerjee had said that four to five men were behind the alleged attack.

