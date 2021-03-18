Chinese held from Bengal had forged Aadhaar with UP address

Kolkata: Two Chinese nationals, who were arrested by the West Bengal Police from Bagdogra airport near Siliguri, were carrying forged Aadhaar cards with an Uttar Pardesh address.

The two were arrested on Tuesday for travelling without any documents.

According to the police, the Chinese nationals have been identified as Nav Jang Jung and Kai Leng while they were on the way to Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati.

The Chinese were first taken under detention by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) which manages the security at the airports. The CISF officials had picked them up after finding their movements to be suspicious. They were later handed over to the police.

During the probe, it was found that the two were carrying forged Aadhaar cards with the Uttar Pradesh mentioned on them.

According to the police, the two had entered India from Nepal on Monday and stayed at a hotel in Bagdogra overnight. They had reached the airport in the morning.