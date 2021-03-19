Delhi High Court refuses to stay ED summons issued to Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to grant stay on summons issued by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti.

“We are not granting any relief,” a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said.

She will now appear before ED in three days on March 22 in an alleged money laundering case.

On March 10, the bench had stayed the summons issued to Mufti by the Enforcement Directorate. Mufti was earlier asked to join the investigation on March 15 at 11.30 am.

The 61-year-old leader had moved Delhi High Court yesterday challenging the summons issued to her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.